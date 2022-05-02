Today’s Weather: 5/2/22

May 2, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow this morning. High 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight will also be cloudy. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 10 35 47 30
Berthoud 4 37 50 32
Fort Collins 7 36 49 33
Greeley 7 36 48 30
Laporte 5 37 49 34
Livermore 3 31 37 28
Loveland 7 37 50 34
Red Feather Lakes 0 29 37 28
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 32 36 29
Wellington 0 37 49 32
Windsor 5 37 50 32
*As of May 2, 2022 7:40am

