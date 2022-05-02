Today’s Weather: 5/2/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow this morning. High 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight will also be cloudy. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|10
|35
|47
|30
|Berthoud
|4
|37
|50
|32
|Fort Collins
|7
|36
|49
|33
|Greeley
|7
|36
|48
|30
|Laporte
|5
|37
|49
|34
|Livermore
|3
|31
|37
|28
|Loveland
|7
|37
|50
|34
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|29
|37
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|32
|36
|29
|Wellington
|0
|37
|49
|32
|Windsor
|5
|37
|50
|32
|*As of May 2, 2022 7:40am
