2022 Severance Community Events Vendors

CALLING ALL VENDORS! The Town of Severance is looking for vendors for their 2022 Community events. If you are interested in being a vendor at any of their upcoming events, please fill out the application at the following link: http://ow.ly/uFv950IM1Hz
Events:
- June 10th-Summer kickoff concert
- July 8th-Military and First Responder Appreciation Concert
- August 20th-Severance Days
- October 28th-Trick or Treat Parade
- December 10th-Town Christmas
If you have any questions, please reach out to 970-686-1218 or communications@townofseverance.org
