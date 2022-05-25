Today’s Weather: 5/25/22

May 25, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 63 73 42
Berthoud 2 47 74 44
Fort Collins 0 50 75 44
Greeley 5 49 75 42
Laporte 3 51 73 47
Livermore 6 44 69 43
Loveland 2 51 75 44
Red Feather Lakes 0 35 57 40
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 43 74 45
Wellington 0 50 73 43
Windsor 2 48 75 42
*As of May 25 2022 7:55am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply