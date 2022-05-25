Today’s Weather: 5/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|63
|73
|42
|Berthoud
|2
|47
|74
|44
|Fort Collins
|0
|50
|75
|44
|Greeley
|5
|49
|75
|42
|Laporte
|3
|51
|73
|47
|Livermore
|6
|44
|69
|43
|Loveland
|2
|51
|75
|44
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|35
|57
|40
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|43
|74
|45
|Wellington
|0
|50
|73
|43
|Windsor
|2
|48
|75
|42
|*As of May 25 2022 7:55am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment