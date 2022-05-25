Forestar Announces New Master-Planned Community, Revere at Johnstown

Forestar Group Inc. (“Forestar”), a leading national residential community developer, has announced Revere at Johnstown (“Revere”), a new master-planned community coming soon in historic Johnstown. Construction of the community’s infrastructure is underway, and the first phase of homesites is projected to open to builders in late 2022.

“Revere at Johnstown promises to complement our community, and we are confident Forestar is developing this space with Johnstown’s unique character in mind,” said Johnstown Mayor Gary Lebsack. “Our town is excited about opportunities that provide residents an exceptional place to live, work and play.”

Nestled along the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, the 460-acre community is currently expected to feature approximately 1,500 single-family residences. An array of resort-style amenities will surround the homes in Revere, all with time in the Colorado sunshine and neighborly good times in mind. Located just minutes from Greeley and Loveland and a simple commute to Boulder and Denver, Revere provides convenient access to multiple employment centers, schools, recreation, dining, shopping, and entertainment.

“Revere will provide a variety of housing options along our new High Plains Blvd, a key corridor in Johnstown, and enhance opportunities for future commercial development along I25,” said Sarah Crosthwaite, Johnstown Economic Development Manager. “We welcome Forestar’s presence in the town of Johnstown, one of the fastest-growing communities in Northern Colorado.”

Forestar plans to make the beauty of a Northern Colorado lifestyle attainable and invites homeowners to start their best Colorado life at Revere at Johnstown. With dramatic rolling topography, a connected network of recreational activities, multigenerational product lines, and an overall sense of community, Revere intends to provide an ideal quality of life for residents.

“We look forward to introducing a new hometown concept that balances the authentic experience of a small Northern Colorado town with an attainable, resort-style community,” said Ryan Harvey, a Forestar Director of Real Estate Investments & Development. “Revere plans to offer a wide range of amenities and diverse housing options for parents, children, retirees, and singles to enjoy. The Forestar team has significant experience designing, developing, and executing residential communities throughout the region and the U.S. We are passionate about creating an inspiring lifestyle for our homeowners within this master-planned community in Northern Colorado.”

Discover Revere at Johnstown and realize a life imagined. Visit reverelifestyle.com and join the VIP Club for the latest happenings.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 55 markets and 23 states and delivered 16,864 residential lots during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. The Company is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. For more information, visit forestar.com.