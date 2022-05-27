Today’s Weather: 5/27/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 88F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|54
|89
|51
|Berthoud
|0
|53
|89
|53
|Fort Collins
|0
|53
|88
|54
|Greeley
|2
|56
|89
|50
|Laporte
|0
|56
|86
|53
|Livermore
|7
|63
|83
|51
|Loveland
|0
|54
|88
|54
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|63
|72
|47
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|54
|86
|53
|Wellington
|0
|55
|86
|51
|Windsor
|0
|55
|89
|51
|*As of May 27, 2022 7:15am
