Today’s Weather: 5/27/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 88F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 54 89 51
Berthoud 0 53 89 53
Fort Collins 0 53 88 54
Greeley 2 56 89 50
Laporte 0 56 86 53
Livermore 7 63 83 51
Loveland 0 54 88 54
Red Feather Lakes 1 63 72 47
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 54 86 53
Wellington 0 55 86 51
Windsor 0 55 89 51
*As of May 27, 2022 7:15am

