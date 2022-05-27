Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 27, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 27th update…

—-

Celebrate Memorial Day by Giving Back to Veterans.

Comeback Yoga, a Denver-based nonprofit, provides free, trauma-informed yoga to veterans, active-duty military, and their support networks.

Comeback Yoga offers 40+ classes per week at military bases and offices in Colorado, Utah, and Hawaii.

Donations Help Provide Free Yoga to Vets, Military Personnel, and Support Networks

Learn more about it on their website – comebackyoga.org

—–

In our weekly On-Edge Health Series… we have 5 tips to Help Manage Your Return-to-Office Stress.

Dr. Matthew Husa, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare of Colorado says, it’s normal to have some worry about a change in your routine.

Here are a few – Manage your time, Focus on lifestyle choices, and Consider an app.

See the tips and more on our website at northfortynews.com.

—

And, in our New SCENE weekly arts and entertainment section, local author Tim Van Schmidt writes about his own band – OoB, “Opposite of Blink”.

He says the music is DIY Creative Spirit. The band was formed out of love for the craft – not profit.

They do it because they want to — and have to.

Watch their newest video on YouTube, we have it in the online article.

