Today’s Weather: 5/30/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with occasional light rain…mainly in the morning. High 66F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|15
|50
|67
|40
|Berthoud
|2
|51
|68
|40
|Fort Collins
|5
|50
|66
|42
|Greeley
|6
|55
|69
|40
|Laporte
|5
|52
|64
|42
|Livermore
|17
|41
|59
|39
|Loveland
|0
|50
|67
|41
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|34
|47
|32
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|43
|65
|41
|Wellington
|0
|54
|64
|41
|Windsor
|3
|50
|68
|41
|*As of May 30, 2022 7:40am
