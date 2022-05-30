Today’s Weather: 5/30/22

May 30, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with occasional light rain…mainly in the morning. High 66F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 15 50 67 40
Berthoud 2 51 68 40
Fort Collins 5 50 66 42
Greeley 6 55 69 40
Laporte 5 52 64 42
Livermore 17 41 59 39
Loveland 0 50 67 41
Red Feather Lakes 8 34 47 32
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 43 65 41
Wellington 0 54 64 41
Windsor 3 50 68 41
*As of May 30, 2022 7:40am

