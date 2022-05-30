Publishers letter: This Publisher is Broke

We are all seeing increases in prices. Not to mention, Higher groceries, higher gas, higher everything.

I can’t even go through a drive-through for less than $35 (for my sons and me).

North Forty News is seeing exponential increases in our expenses too. Things like paper, gas, postage, deliveries, etc. — and staffing expenses have jumped more than 30%.

As your publisher, I am doing everything possible to sustain operations while improving them. For example, I drive to the printing facility in Cheyenne every Monday to pick up your newspaper. It saves us the delivery fee to Fort Collins.

As Northern Colorado’s only free regional weekly, I believe our duty as journalists is to make the news accessible at the lowest cost possible.

To do that, North Forty News relies on subscriptions and advertising. We have seen many of our advertising partners slow down on their payments to us.

These are our colleagues and friends, we understand. And we are working with them. But, this all presents a problem that needs to be solved.

We have started by reducing our expenses as much as possible. I barely draw a salary. I’m sick of eating Ramen, although my children love it!

Many of our readers know I’m building a place on my mountain property. I’m reducing as many expenses as possible on that, too. I’m building it myself. And I’m even milling as much lumber as I’m allowed (per county building code)! For me, the business and personal expenses all relate.

I have put my sawmill to work, and I’m getting a significant lumber stockpile for my future cabin. It’s also an opportunity. You may have seen the ad on our front page.

If anyone out there needs lumber, be sure to hit me up. I can cut it custom, and it comes from the High Park burn area on a private property that still needs fire mitigation and maintenance. I’m killing two birds with one stone on this one.

So, the other day I was at Forks in Livermore. I saw they were hiring for several positions. Businesses these days can’t find help.

My entrepreneurial spirit leads me to help businesses whenever I can, so if you see me at Forks at the register, know that I felt like this was an excellent time to help them — while they help me.

My commitment to North Forty News in Northern Colorado continues. I’m a fighter.

I’m more excited than ever to be a part of a solution; through our words and a lot of “elbow grease.” We are making a difference in Northern Colorado. We hope you will join us by signing up for a subscription, spreading the word, or, if you own a business – advertise!

Thanks to those who ordered those hummingbird feeders and the Lost Ways Book — we get a small commission for that. Every little bit helps.

LOCAL NEWS IS A NECESSITY

ENGAGE WITH YOUR COMMUNITY!

Help us report on the new local reality.

Support our efforts with a contribution for coverage in our communities at:

https://northfortynews.com/donate-now

For our current subscribers, driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas.

Current subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/driveway-delivery/

New and returning subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/subscribe

Contact us at ads@northfortynews.com to learn more about advertising with us.