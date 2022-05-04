Today’s Weather: 5/4/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see periods of rain. High 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tonight we’ll have rain showers into the evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|39
|53
|37
|Berthoud
|0
|41
|52
|37
|Fort Collins
|4
|39
|53
|37
|Greeley
|2
|41
|54
|38
|Laporte
|2
|40
|52
|36
|Livermore
|2
|34
|36
|28
|Loveland
|3
|41
|53
|38
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|31
|38
|31
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|40
|40
|32
|Wellington
|0
|40
|52
|36
|Windsor
|0
|41
|53
|38
|*As of May 4, 2022 7:55am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment