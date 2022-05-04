Today’s Weather: 5/4/22

May 4, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see periods of rain. High 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tonight we’ll have rain showers into the evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 39 53 37
Berthoud 0 41 52 37
Fort Collins 4 39 53 37
Greeley 2 41 54 38
Laporte 2 40 52 36
Livermore 2 34 36 28
Loveland 3 41 53 38
Red Feather Lakes 0 31 38 31
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 40 40 32
Wellington 0 40 52 36
Windsor 0 41 53 38
*As of May 4, 2022 7:55am

