Today’s Weather: 5/5/22

May 5, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 41 71 39
Berthoud 0 39 71 44
Fort Collins 0 40 71 43
Greeley 0 40 71 39
Laporte 1 38 71 43
Livermore 3 39 54 40
Loveland 3 40 71 44
Red Feather Lakes 8 37 56 42
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 41 57 43
Wellington 0 39 70 40
Windsor 0 41 71 41
*As of May 5, 2022 7:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply