Today’s Weather: 5/5/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|41
|71
|39
|Berthoud
|0
|39
|71
|44
|Fort Collins
|0
|40
|71
|43
|Greeley
|0
|40
|71
|39
|Laporte
|1
|38
|71
|43
|Livermore
|3
|39
|54
|40
|Loveland
|3
|40
|71
|44
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|37
|56
|42
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|41
|57
|43
|Wellington
|0
|39
|70
|40
|Windsor
|0
|41
|71
|41
|*As of May 5, 2022 7:00am
