Loveland Garden & Art Tour

Want to live in better harmony with the land while still maintaining beautiful gardens?

Join in celebrating pollinator-friendly spaces featuring native habitats, Plant Select® choices, Xeriscaping, conservation, and Colorado WaterWise practices. The tour also features “art of the garden” by local artists where you can meet the artists, be inspired, and even purchase pieces for your own home.

The 18th annual Loveland Garden and Art Tour will be on June 18, 8 am-2 pm.

The High Plains / Centerra neighborhood is an award-winning multi-use neighborhood and certified Community Wildlife Habitat located in Loveland at the heart of Northern Colorado. This unique community is also home to the High Plains Environmental Center, which oversees 275 acres of wetlands, open space, and reservoirs.

The Loveland Garden and Art Tour is the primary fundraiser for Loveland Youth Gardeners.