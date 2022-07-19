Today’s Weather: 7/19/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 98F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will be partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|80
|98
|61
|Berthoud
|0
|70
|96
|63
|Fort Collins
|0
|72
|98
|64
|Greeley
|0
|72
|98
|62
|Laporte
|1
|75
|97
|63
|Livermore
|6
|74
|94
|59
|Loveland
|1
|71
|97
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|66
|82
|56
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|75
|97
|63
|Wellington
|0
|74
|97
|61
|Windsor
|0
|72
|98
|61
|*As of July 19, 2022 7:30am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment