Today’s Weather: 7/19/22

July 19, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 98F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight will be partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 80 98 61
Berthoud 0 70 96 63
Fort Collins 0 72 98 64
Greeley 0 72 98 62
Laporte 1 75 97 63
Livermore 6 74 94 59
Loveland 1 71 97 64
Red Feather Lakes 6 66 82 56
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 75 97 63
Wellington 0 74 97 61
Windsor 0 72 98 61
*As of July 19, 2022 7:30am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply