Wellington’s Getting a New Look

July 18, 2022 Blaine Howerton News 0
Some of the current projects (Photos by Wellington Main Street Program)

Eleven Wellington Businesses have received a Face Lift.

The Main Street Open Open for Business grant recently distributed $569,627 to eleven businesses.

The grant, through the Department of Local Affairs, supports façade improvements and energy efficiency projects for businesses in the state’s traditional downtowns. As a recipient community of this grant, Wellington is seeing projects take shape in the downtown area.

