Wellington’s Getting a New Look

Eleven Wellington Businesses have received a Face Lift.
The Main Street Open Open for Business grant recently distributed $569,627 to eleven businesses.
The grant, through the Department of Local Affairs, supports façade improvements and energy efficiency projects for businesses in the state’s traditional downtowns. As a recipient community of this grant, Wellington is seeing projects take shape in the downtown area.
- Avuncular Bob’s Tbar Inn: Beginning work soon.
- Knaack of It Automotive: Fence completed and working on painting the exterior of the building.
- Leave It To Cleaver: Working on the interior of the building, will add rollup garage doors, and paint the exterior of the building.
- Papa’s Table: Adding HVAC and will paint exterior trim.
- Polished Spa LLC: Will add a new sign and awning.
- Soul Squared Brewing Company: Will add solar panels, a new roof, and paint.
- The Cakery: New front windows, door, and painting.
- Thistle: Repairing brickwork, adding solar, store windows, painting trim.
- Wellington Auction: New roof and HVAC completed! Waiting on good weather to paint.
- Wellington Grill: Added new roof and will paint exterior. And adding new windows.
For more information visit wellingtonmainstreet.org.
