Today’s Weather: 7/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 2 73 98 63
Berthoud 2 68 97 61
Fort Collins 0 69 97 66
Greeley 0 68 99 61
Laporte 1 71 95 66
Livermore 0 70 93 61
Loveland 3 74 97 64
Red Feather Lakes 6 69 81 55
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 69 96 65
Wellington 0 74 96 63
Windsor 0 66 98 63
*As of July 21, 2022 7:55am

