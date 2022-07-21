Today’s Weather: 7/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|73
|98
|63
|Berthoud
|2
|68
|97
|61
|Fort Collins
|0
|69
|97
|66
|Greeley
|0
|68
|99
|61
|Laporte
|1
|71
|95
|66
|Livermore
|0
|70
|93
|61
|Loveland
|3
|74
|97
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|69
|81
|55
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|69
|96
|65
|Wellington
|0
|74
|96
|63
|Windsor
|0
|66
|98
|63
|*As of July 21, 2022 7:55am
