Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Welcomes Five New Board Members

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado recently added five new members to its board of trustees: Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs at Colorado State University, Albert Bimper Jr.; attorney G. Brent Coan of Coan, Payton & Payne, LLC; President and CEO of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, Ann Hutchison; Vice President of HUB International, Nick Roe; and First Bank Regional President, Nicole Staudinger.

“We are honored these deeply knowledgeable and respected individuals have committed to joining the Foundation’s board,” says Kristin Todd, president and CEO of the Foundation. “They are smart, qualified leaders who believe in the Foundation’s work to make Northern Colorado the best place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come.”

Additional current members of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado board are Tom Behr, Charles Bouchard, Mark Driscoll, Craig Greenslit, Cecil Gutierrez, Jim Hendrix, Denise Juliana, Doreen MacDonald, Mark Newendorp, and Marla Trumper.

For more information contact Codi Farrar, operations officer, at 970-488-1989 or Codi@NoCoFoundation.org.

The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages more than 500 funds and approximately $180 million in assets. The Foundation provides a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. More than 75 nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation and the Foundation manages hundreds of donor advised funds for individuals and businesses.