Today’s Weather: 7/27/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|63
|91
|61
|Berthoud
|0
|63
|92
|63
|Fort Collins
|2
|63
|91
|64
|Greeley
|0
|65
|92
|63
|Laporte
|1
|64
|90
|63
|Livermore
|5
|63
|87
|60
|Loveland
|5
|66
|92
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|67
|78
|52
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|57
|91
|63
|Wellington
|0
|65
|90
|62
|Windsor
|0
|65
|92
|63
|*As of July 27, 2022 7:45am
