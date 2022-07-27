Today’s Weather: 7/27/22

July 27, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 63 91 61
Berthoud 0 63 92 63
Fort Collins 2 63 91 64
Greeley 0 65 92 63
Laporte 1 64 90 63
Livermore 5 63 87 60
Loveland 5 66 92 64
Red Feather Lakes 7 67 78 52
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 57 91 63
Wellington 0 65 90 62
Windsor 0 65 92 63
*As of July 27, 2022 7:45am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply