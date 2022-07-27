Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks –July/August 2022

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

The 2022 Main Street Market is running Thursday afternoons from 4:30-7:30. With around 30 vendors there is sure to be something homemade, locally grown, and yummy!

Mainstreet Market July 21 – September 22 Thursday Night’s 4:30 – 7:30

Friday Firepits at Budweiser Biergarten – August 19 5:30 – 8:00

Networking & Business Meeting Info from Wellington Chamber August 2, 7:30 AM at Sparge Brewing

Business After Hours, August 11 at 5:30, location to be announced

Main Street Market

Thursday afternoon, if you are craving all the great Produce from Colorado at this time of year – good news! This summer the Wellington Main Street Program will again sponsor the Main Street Market. This year’s vendor spaces are completely sold out so shoppers will find many options to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, Sweet Corn from Olathe, freshly baked treats all will be available at the Market along with fresh flowers and hand-crafted items for your home and garden. The Market begins July 21 and runs through September 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 PM every Thursday. Round up the family and spend Thursday evenings in downtown Wellington. Have a meal or treat from restaurants, coffee shops, brew pubs and shop at the Main Street Market!

The Biergarten at Budweiser will host Friday Firepits once a month all summer long!

Bring the whole family and enjoy Food Trucks from 4-8 pm; Live Music from 5-8 pm, and Corn Hole League with nightly prizes. Disc Golf course will be open to playing for free – plus they will have instructors from Disc Mania on site to conduct Disc Golf Clinics. Upcoming dates are July 15 and August 15th.

It’s free to attend so come out and enjoy some great Food, Games, and Fun! It promises to be a good time!

