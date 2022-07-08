Today’s Weather: 7/8/22

July 8, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 59 93 58
Berthoud 2 62 93 60
Fort Collins 4 61 93 61
Greeley 1 64 95 60
Laporte 0 64 92 60
Livermore 3 64 88 57
Loveland 2 66 93 61
Red Feather Lakes 0 60 78 55
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 11 62 92 60
Wellington 0 63 91 58
Windsor 1 63 93 59
*As of July 8, 2022 7:30am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply