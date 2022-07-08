Today’s Weather: 7/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|59
|93
|58
|Berthoud
|2
|62
|93
|60
|Fort Collins
|4
|61
|93
|61
|Greeley
|1
|64
|95
|60
|Laporte
|0
|64
|92
|60
|Livermore
|3
|64
|88
|57
|Loveland
|2
|66
|93
|61
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|60
|78
|55
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|11
|62
|92
|60
|Wellington
|0
|63
|91
|58
|Windsor
|1
|63
|93
|59
|*As of July 8, 2022 7:30am
