Today’s Weather: 9/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have plentiful sunshine. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|69
|89
|46
|Berthoud
|2
|69
|88
|50
|Fort Collins
|0
|63
|89
|51
|Greeley
|0
|69
|89
|45
|Laporte
|1
|78
|88
|54
|Livermore
|1
|65
|85
|49
|Loveland
|1
|72
|88
|51
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|65
|74
|44
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|1
|65
|88
|54
|Wellington
|0
|76
|88
|49
|Windsor
|0
|61
|89
|47
|*As of September 12, 2022 9:00 am
