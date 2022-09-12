Today’s Weather: 9/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have plentiful sunshine. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 69 89 46
Berthoud 2 69 88 50
Fort Collins 0 63 89 51
Greeley 0 69 89 45
Laporte 1 78 88 54
Livermore 1 65 85 49
Loveland 1 72 88 51
Red Feather Lakes 10 65 74 44
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 1 65 88 54
Wellington 0 76 88 49
Windsor 0 61 89 47
*As of September 12, 2022 9:00 am

