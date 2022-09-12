Public Input Sought for Black Diamond Landscape Resiliency and Risk Reduction Project; Public Meetings Announced

The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest released initial project documents for the Black Diamond Landscape Resiliency and Risk Reduction Project located in northern Larimer County. Public scoping, happening over the next two weeks, is a critical component of the planning process.

The Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative is hosting two opportunities for the public to learn more about Black Diamond and provide feedback. On September 14, a public meeting will be hosted at the Red Feather Lakes Community Building at 58 Firehouse Lane from 6-7:30 pm. Forest Service staff and partner organizations will present a general overview at 6 pm and then be available to answer specific questions. On September 15, a webinar will be held from 6-7 pm presenting the same information in a virtual format. Be sure to register to get login details. The Fireshed has also developed a StoryMap in collaboration with the Forest Service.

“I invite you to join the Forest Service and our wonderful partners at one of the upcoming public meetings to learn more about this critical project,” Canyon Lakes District Ranger Dennis Kuhnel said.

The Black Diamond proposal creates a framework for National Forest management activities across the landscape that would create a more resilient forest, complement work on neighboring lands, maintain healthy watersheds and support local Community Wildfire Protection Plans. Utilizing a “conditions-based approach,” this proposal would allow the Forest Service to be responsive to future community requests for forest management in this area while remaining adaptive to a changing environment and protecting forest resources.

This collaborative project includes just over 265,000 acres of land, with 190,177 acres of that being National Forest System lands. The remaining acres are comprised of local, state or private ownership. Although treatments may be collaboratively implemented across ownership boundaries, the Forest Service’s proposal would only authorize activities on National Forest System lands.