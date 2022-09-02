Today’s Weather: 9/2/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|65
|93
|55
|Berthoud
|0
|64
|94
|57
|Fort Collins
|3
|63
|93
|59
|Greeley
|0
|59
|95
|56
|Laporte
|3
|75
|93
|58
|Livermore
|6
|67
|89
|55
|Loveland
|3
|67
|94
|59
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|63
|78
|48
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|70
|92
|57
|Wellington
|0
|67
|92
|56
|Windsor
|0
|61
|95
|56
|*As of September 2, 2022 7:45am
