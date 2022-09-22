Today’s Weather: 9/22/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|8
|48
|67
|43
|Berthoud
|0
|49
|67
|47
|Fort Collins
|4
|47
|66
|47
|Greeley
|0
|49
|69
|44
|Laporte
|3
|48
|65
|49
|Livermore
|8
|49
|63
|48
|Loveland
|2
|49
|67
|47
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|42
|62
|43
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|49
|65
|49
|Wellington
|8
|49
|64
|47
|Windsor
|0
|50
|67
|45
|*As of September 22, 2022 9:00am
