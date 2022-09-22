Today’s Weather: 9/22/22

September 22, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 8 48 67 43
Berthoud 0 49 67 47
Fort Collins 4 47 66 47
Greeley 0 49 69 44
Laporte 3 48 65 49
Livermore 8 49 63 48
Loveland 2 49 67 47
Red Feather Lakes 0 42 62 43
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 49 65 49
Wellington 8 49 64 47
Windsor 0 50 67 45
*As of September 22, 2022 9:00am

