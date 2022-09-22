Public’s Help Sought in Plane Crash Investigation

On September 11, at about 7 p.m., LCSO received reports of a small plane that crashed west of Horsetooth Reservoir in the area of Sawmill Trail. Deputies, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers, and Poudre Fire Authority responded.

Responders reached the crash site of the single-engine fixed-wing plane at about 7:16 p.m. The two adult occupants were out of the plane and appeared to only have minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

LCSO investigators are assisting the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation and are seeking the public’s help. Anyone with photos and/or video of the plane before, during, or after the crash is asked to send them to larimercso.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/horsetoothreservoircrash.

No additional information will be released at this time.