Today’s Weather: 9/29/22

September 29, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 65 85 50
Berthoud 0 71 84 52
Fort Collins 0 70 84 53
Greeley 0 73 85 50
Laporte 0 68 81 54
Livermore 3 70 78 51
Loveland 1 75 84 53
Red Feather Lakes 1 61 66 47
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 70 81 53
Wellington 0 67 83 52
Windsor 0 64 84 51
*As of September 29, 2022 9:00am

