Today’s Weather: 9/29/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|65
|85
|50
|Berthoud
|0
|71
|84
|52
|Fort Collins
|0
|70
|84
|53
|Greeley
|0
|73
|85
|50
|Laporte
|0
|68
|81
|54
|Livermore
|3
|70
|78
|51
|Loveland
|1
|75
|84
|53
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|61
|66
|47
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|70
|81
|53
|Wellington
|0
|67
|83
|52
|Windsor
|0
|64
|84
|51
|*As of September 29, 2022 9:00am
