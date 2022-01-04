Today’s Weather: High Winds in our Area

Hey Northern Colorado, get ready for the snow (in the forecast) tomorrow! Up to 6 inches is expected in certain areas of Larimer County. For now, however, expect high winds.

We are under a High Wind Warning from 10 am – 5 pm today, gusts are expected up to 65 MPH. Watch out for flying objects!

From the National Weather Service:

ISSUED: 5:03 AM JAN. 4, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5
PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Fort Collins, Logan County, Northern Weld County, Phillips
County, Sedgwick County and Washington County.

* WHEN...Winds will increase this morning and peak early this
afternoon, then diminish by early evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few
power outages may result. Drifting snow can be expected in areas
with deeper snow cover.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Consider avoiding travel in
high profile vehicles this afternoon.

Current Conditions in our Region

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 11 39 45 14
Berthoud 2 43 47 14
Fort Collins 11 43 48 20
Greeley 4 42 48 13
Laporte 6 45 45 20
Livermore 22 36 35 19
Loveland 3 40 49 16
Red Feather Lakes 16 26 26 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 38 31 25
Wellington 4 42 44 18
Windsor 7 45 49 16
*As of December January 4, 2022 9:25am

