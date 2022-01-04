Today’s Weather: High Winds in our Area

Hey Northern Colorado, get ready for the snow (in the forecast) tomorrow! Up to 6 inches is expected in certain areas of Larimer County. For now, however, expect high winds.

We are under a High Wind Warning from 10 am – 5 pm today, gusts are expected up to 65 MPH. Watch out for flying objects!

———–

From the National Weather Service:

ISSUED: 5:03 AM JAN. 4, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Logan County, Northern Weld County, Phillips County, Sedgwick County and Washington County. * WHEN...Winds will increase this morning and peak early this afternoon, then diminish by early evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Drifting snow can be expected in areas with deeper snow cover. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Consider avoiding travel in high profile vehicles this afternoon. ----------

Current Conditions in our Region

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 11 39 45 14 Berthoud 2 43 47 14 Fort Collins 11 43 48 20 Greeley 4 42 48 13 Laporte 6 45 45 20 Livermore 22 36 35 19 Loveland 3 40 49 16 Red Feather Lakes 16 26 26 21 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 38 31 25 Wellington 4 42 44 18 Windsor 7 45 49 16 *As of December January 4, 2022 9:25am