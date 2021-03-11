Update – Full Closure of Lemay Avenue Between Drake and Columbia Postponed

March 11, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Weather 0
Photo by Caleb Oquendo from Pexels

The stormwater project and full closure of Lemay Avenue that was scheduled to start Saturday, March 13 has now been postponed due to the incoming snowstorm this weekend.

Construction will resume when weather conditions allow for it to take place. Updates will be posted on the city’s website listed below.

The city thanks everyone for their understanding and flexibility.

For more information regarding updates on the construction closure of Lemay, visit: fcgov.com/lemay2021

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Sparge Brewing Food Trucks Tues, 3/9 - Sun, 3/14

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 2 days ago

Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily

(970) 999-5712

by Cannagea CBD - 1 month ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 5 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply