Update – Full Closure of Lemay Avenue Between Drake and Columbia Postponed

The stormwater project and full closure of Lemay Avenue that was scheduled to start Saturday, March 13 has now been postponed due to the incoming snowstorm this weekend.
Construction will resume when weather conditions allow for it to take place. Updates will be posted on the city’s website listed below.
The city thanks everyone for their understanding and flexibility.
For more information regarding updates on the construction closure of Lemay, visit: fcgov.com/lemay2021
