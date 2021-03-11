Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Holds HOPE Learning Center Ribbon Cutting

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce held a virtual ribbon cutting on Friday, March 5 at 1 pm at Hope Learning Center in Wellington to welcome the HOPE Learning Center.

The ribbon-cutting was held virtually as well as in person at 7250 5th Street in Wellington. The in-person ribbon cutting was limited to a specific number of guests due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brenda Ullom, known as “Ms. Brenda,” has served in many children’s education roles over the course of the last thirty years. Brenda is the founding visionary of HOPE Learning Center and is responsible for the overall operations and management.

She is a passionate and authentic Christ-centered leader who influences children by affecting their lives with positive encouragement and enthusiasm. HOPE Learning Center’s mission is to start developing children into responsible lifetime learners with a compassionate worldview.

For more information regarding HOPE Learning Center, visit: https://hopelearning.center/ or learn more about the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce; visit https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net.