Winter Storm Coming – National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Colorado

The warm weather is about to come to end, at least for now. Northern Colorado is expected to receive significant snow in the coming days.
From the national weather service:
6 inches or more of snow is expected over the weekend in the Fort Collins area. Some meteorologists say maybe more, with estimates of 20 inches in the Northern Colorado mountains through the weekend.
