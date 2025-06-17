Effective Date: June 17, 2025

NorthFortyNews.com | A Publication of North Forty News, LLC

At North Forty News, your privacy is important to us. This Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, and protect your information when you visit our website, northfortynews.com.

1. Information We Collect

We collect the following types of information:

a. Personal Information You Provide:

When you sign up for our newsletter, submit a contact form, post a comment, or make a purchase/donation, we may collect your name, email address, mailing address, phone number, and payment details.

b. Automatically Collected Information:

We use cookies and tracking technologies to collect information such as IP address, browser type, device identifiers, referring/exit pages, and pages visited.

c. Third-Party Analytics and Advertising:

We use third-party tools (e.g., Google Analytics) to monitor website traffic and behavior.

We may display advertisements served by third parties that may use tracking technologies.

2. How We Use Your Information

We use your information to:

Provide and personalize our content, services, and advertising.

Send newsletters, alerts, or promotional materials (with your consent).

Respond to your questions and customer service requests.

Improve website performance and user experience.

Comply with legal obligations and prevent fraud.

3. Sharing Your Information

We do not sell or rent your personal information. We may share data:

With service providers who help us operate the website and services.

When required by law, subpoena, or legal process.

In connection with a business transfer (e.g., sale or merger).

4. Cookies and Tracking

Cookies help us remember your preferences and analyze site usage. You can disable cookies via your browser settings, though some features may not work properly.

5. Email and Communications

You may opt out of email communications at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link in any email we send. We comply with the CAN-SPAM Act.

6. Data Security

We implement reasonable security measures to protect your information. However, no method of transmission over the internet is 100% secure.

7. Children’s Privacy

Our website is not intended for children under 13. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children.

8. Your Rights and Choices

Depending on your location, you may have rights to access, correct, or delete your personal data. To make a request, contact us at [email protected].

Our website may contain links to external sites. We are not responsible for the content or privacy practices of those sites.

10. Changes to This Policy

We may update this policy periodically. The latest version will always be posted on this page with an updated effective date.

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy or your data, please contact:

North Forty News

Email: [email protected]

Mailing Address: 2601 S Lemay Ave, Suite 7, PMB 227, Fort Collins, CO 80525