15th Annual Dacono Music & Spirits Festival 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

LINEUP TO FEATURE SEVEN BANDS AUGUST 5, 2023

The Dacono Music & Spirits Festival, slated for Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the city of Dacono, CO, at Centennial Field, will feature seven bands, including Grammy-nominated act, The Record Company out of Los Angeles, CA.

Joining the headliner, six Colorado-based bands will take the stage throughout the day, including direct support act, The Patti Fiasco, followed by Musketeer Gripweed, 2MX2, Shelvis and the Roustabouts, Eric Golden, and Castle Rockers.

About the bands:

The Record Company: This three-piece act based in Los Angeles, CA, is Grammy-nominated and is categorized as rock. They are influenced by blues musicians John Lee Hooker. Early punk acts like The Stooges and legacy rock bands like The Rolling Stones. Information: therecordcompany.net Management: TRC@castmgmt.com

The Patti Fiasco: CO/WY-based act, The Patti Fiasco, is a regional favorite fronted by enigmatic lead singer/guitarist Alysia Kraft. The act is a high-energy rock/rockabilly/blues/ballad experience and has shared the stage with national acts such as Bon Jovi and Blondie in recent years, along with Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Ben Harper, Cracker, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, among others. Information: pattifiasco.net

Musketeer Gripweed: This dynamic act is rooted in blues and rock, with a reputation for unforgettable shows. The band has shared the stage with national acts such as Trampled by Turtles, Greensky Bluegrass, The Revivalists, JJ Grey and Mofro, Dead Floyd, Anders Osborn, and many more. Their new album was released in early 2023. Information: musketeergripweed.com

2MX2: LatinX/alternative/hip hop act 2MX2 is a Denver, CO-based band with five members and a new release entitled “Arriba y Abajo.” Co-fronted by Mexico-born/Colorado-raised Owen, aka Roleplay, he is joined by Juice, aka El Tio Hugo, Lolita, Dmd The Producer, and Kenny O. Information: 2mx2.com

Shelvis and the Roustabouts: Shelvis and the Roustabouts were voted 2019’s Best Band of Denver by the readers of 5280 Magazine and are an energetic rockabilly/Americana act fronted by Lori “Shelvis” Muha. Focusing on the music of Buddy Holly, Elvis, Johnny Cash, and other American legends, she and the Roustabouts deliver a show full of known music and originals. Information: shelvisandtheroustabouts.com

Eric Golden: The 2021 Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame Entertainer of the Year, Eric Golden, delivers a honky tonk country music show that’s heavily influenced the Bakersfield County Music sound. Eric Golden is a Denver, CO-based musician. Covers range from Dwight Yoakam, Johnny Cash, Hand Williams, George Strait, and more. Information: ericgoldenmusic.com

Castle Rockers: Youth band Castle Rockers from Castle Rock, CO.

Eagle Rock, Colorado is the Official Beer Sponsor. Fireworks are sponsored by Civitas. Official Sponsors are OXY; SAFEbuilt, United Power; St Vrain Sanitation; TBK Bank; Waste Connections; Timberlan; IMI Speedway, Jerry D’s Bohemian Foundation; Indian Peaks Emergency & Urgent Care

Additional festival information is available at: cityofdacono.com