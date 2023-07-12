2023 Laporte Festival to Kick off July 29

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 29. This year’s Laporte Festival has a few new exciting things to announce. First, we are offering a Young Entrepreneurs Tent this year. We are looking for children ages 8-14 to sell their crafts, farm products, or innovative ideas. The participants will need to be supervised by a parent or adult for the 2-hour time slot. If you know of anyone who would be interested please contact the festival committee at LaporteFestival@gmail.com .

In addition to the Young Entrepreneur tent, a special beer is brewing for our beer tent. Horse and Dragon Brewery received the 2022 Louie Laporte Libation Award. They were excited and pleased to receive the title. So much so, they committed to making a special brew for this year’s event. Several committee members got together with their Brewmaster in early May to create a wonderful summer ale with a few surprises. It was a fun and educational morning to be a part of the process. We can’t wait to sample some Louie Laporte Beer.

It will be offered for sale at the beer tent and also at the Swing Station for a limited time after the festival. Come on down and enjoy a glass of this along with the participants in this year’s Louie Laporte Libation Laurete contest to stay cool on a hot July day.

Along with the new additions to the festival, the music lineup is all local bands. We have Christine Alice, Jimmy Roller Conspiracy, Larry Lewis and Friends, Meglomaniaxe, Dean Cilli, and Post Road to keep us entertained. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair and dancing shoes (or bare feet) to enjoy your neighbors playing away.

The Goodness Truck, Laporte Pizza and Farmhouse Soda Bar will be onsite to feed and refresh the crowds along with the many vendors that will be on hand.

Our silent auction promises to have fantastic local wares from our many talented artists and businesses. Should you like to donate to the silent auction, please contact Jessica Fitchett at laportefestival@gmail.com . Stop by the tent to bid high and often to support your community.

All proceeds from the Festival stay right here in our community. In the past, we have paid for school lunches, created a milk fund for the kids in the elementary school, and helped families in need, along with making contributions to the Rist and Poudre Canyon fire departments. If you have any suggestions for future proceeds, please share them with us.

Come spend the day from 10 am-6 pm visiting with your neighbors and making new friends. We are located across from the schools. Let’s celebrate our 6.223 square miles of Heaven.