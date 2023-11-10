2x Grammy® Award-winning Multi-platinum Artist Lauren Daigle Announces 2024 Kaleidoscope Tour Dates

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Recently, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announced the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour, a continuation of her highly successful 2023 US arena tour. Kicking off in Charlotte, NC, on February 22, the dates will run through early June, featuring stops at Toronto, ON’s Scotiabank Arena (March 10), Nashville, TN’s Bridgestone Arena (April 6), and Loveland, CO’s Blue Arena (May 18), to name a few.

Daigle’s 2024 dates will continue to support the artist’s longstanding partnerships with Child Fund International and with KultureCity, the latter of which adds sensory rooms – spaces designed by medical professionals and created for individuals in need of a quieter, more secure environment.

Daigle has been on the road since September, sharing many of her #1s live – including the groundbreaking smash “You Say” and recent single “Thank God I Do” – alongside debut renditions of tracks off her complete self-titled album, Lauren Daigle (listen HERE via Atlantic Records/Centricity Music).

Just last week, Daigle’s work was honored with her announcement as a 2023 Billboard Music Awards Finalist in three categories: Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album (Lauren Daigle), and Top Christian Song (“Thank God I Do”).

Her current singles – the vibrant tracks “Turbulent Skies” and “These Are The Days” – are quickly rising at Hot AC Radio and impacting 75 stations on Christian Radio, respectively. Daigle will make the live TV debut of “Turbulent Skies” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Thursday, November 9.

Daigle will continue the 2023 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour throughout November and December, with her highly-anticipated Los Angeles date set for next Friday, November 10, at Crypto.com Arena.

On December 18 and 19, she’ll take her beloved The Behold Christmas Tour to New York City’s Beacon Theatre. These special performances will feature Daigle’s seasonal favorites from her best-selling Christmas album, Behold: A Christmas Collection. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to The Price Fund, Daigle’s foundation, designed to establish care for children, the elderly, and those in need worldwide through communal initiatives and outreach. City National Bank will match Daigle’s donation to The Price Fund to $10,000.

Tickets for The Kaleidoscope Tour went on-sale Friday, November 2. Tickets can be purchased at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at Blue Arena or at BlueFCUArena.com.