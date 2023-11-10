Platte River to Host Second Community Engagement  Session on Resource Planning  

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

As Platte River Power Authority (Platte River) continues its 2024 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) process, the public power utility will host its second community engagement session on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Energy Engagement Center in its headquarters campus (2000 E. Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525). Free parking is available, and food will be provided. A virtual option via Zoom link will be posted by Nov. 2 on prpa.org/2024irp.

WHO: Community members served by the electric distribution utilities of:

∙ Estes Park Power and Communications

∙ Fort Collins Utilities

∙ Longmont Power & Communications

∙ Loveland Water and Power

WHAT: Platte River’s second 2024 IRP engagement session, where the community will receive an update on work accomplished since the utility’s first listening session on June 1 to support the

region’s energy transition. The community will also be able to

ask questions and share feedback as Platte River continues to develop the 2024 IRP.

Questions may be submitted in advance by emailing 2024IRP@prpa.org.

WHEN: Nov. 2, 2023

6-8 p.m. (doors will open at 5:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Platte River Headquarters’ Energy Engagement Center 2000 E. Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525

“Platte River fundamentally believes in creating a robust planning process for the region’s energy future that includes input from our owner communities,” says Raj Singam Setti, chief transition and integration officer for Platte River. “We have one of the most aggressive noncarbon goals in the country, and as such, we have a commitment to provide reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable energy that values and equally balances the mission and vision of the organization.”

