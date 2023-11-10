Platte River to Host Second Community Engagement  Session on Resource Planning  

Chairman Tom Roiniotis

As Platte River Power Authority (Platte River)  continues its 2024 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) process, the public  power utility will host its second community engagement session on  Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Energy Engagement Center in its headquarters  campus (2000 E. Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525). Free parking  is available, and food will be provided. A virtual option via Zoom link will be  posted by Nov. 2 on prpa.org/2024irp.  

WHO: Community members served by the electric distribution utilities   of:  

Estes Park Power and Communications  

Fort Collins Utilities  

Longmont Power & Communications  

Loveland Water and Power  

WHAT: Platte River’s second 2024 IRP engagement session, where the  community will receive an update on work accomplished since  the utility’s first listening session on June 1 to support the  

region’s energy transition. The community will also be able to  

ask questions and share feedback as Platte River continues to  develop the 2024 IRP.  

 Questions may be submitted in advance by emailing  2024IRP@prpa.org.  

WHEN: Nov. 2, 2023  

 6-8 p.m. (doors will open at 5:30 p.m.)  

WHERE: Platte River Headquarters’ Energy Engagement Center   2000 E. Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525  

“Platte River fundamentally believes in creating a robust planning process  for the region’s energy future that includes input from our owner  communities,” says Raj Singam Setti, chief transition and integration officer  for Platte River. “We have one of the most aggressive noncarbon goals in  the country, and as such, we have a commitment to provide reliable,  environmentally responsible and financially sustainable energy that values  and equally balances the mission and vision of the organization.” 

