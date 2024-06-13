5 Most Hyped Summer Concerts in Fort Collins

Summer is finally here! The weather is wonderful, the city is bustling, and many amazing concerts are on the horizon.

With a lineup catering to various musical tastes, this summer is bound to be a memorable one for all music lovers.

Here are the five most talked-about concerts coming to Fort Collins. These are events you won’t want to miss!

Andy Grammer and Rick Ross

The biggest summer music festival in Fort Collins is back and better than ever. With an incredible lineup, Taste of Fort Collins is sure to be the event of the summer.

This year, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and rapper Rick Ross are the headliners, performing on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, respectively. Many other amazing musicians will also be lending their talents, keeping the party going all weekend long.

While you’re enjoying incredible music, you can also indulge in the festival’s delicious local food and drinks. Taste of Fort Collins truly has something for everyone.

Lee Brice

Country fans rejoice! Award-winning, chart-topping country singer Lee Brice is bringing his famous twang and booming voice to the Fort Collins area this summer.

Famous for hits like “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” “One of Them Girls,” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Brice is one of the most streamed country artists currently touring. His concert is at the Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex on Friday, June 21.

The Infamous Stringdusters

Known for their dynamic performances and acclaimed bluegrass music, The Infamous Stringdusters will be performing at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 6. Their concert is the perfect addition to your Fourth of July long weekend.

Fresh off releasing another critically acclaimed album, this Grammy-winning bluegrass band is on a nationwide tour. Seeing them live is a truly unforgettable experience due to their electrifying stage presence.

Jonathan Peyton and Abigail Peyton

Known for his emotional and captivating songs, Jonathan Peyton has developed a dedicated following of listeners who appreciate his raw honesty and striking lyrics. He’s on tour with his wife, Abigail Peyton, who is an equally talented musician and has a stunning voice.

Attending one of their concerts is an intimate and emotional experience. Check them out at the Aggie Theater on Saturday, August 3.

Joy Oladokun

With a hauntingly gorgeous voice and thought-provoking lyrics, Joy Oladokun has blown up in recent years, thanks to stellar critical reviews. Shining even more light on this rising star, she’s had a series of high-profile collaborations with some of the biggest musicians in the industry, including Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, and Manchester Orchestra.

As part of her Catch Me While You Can Tour, Oladokun is performing at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue that beautifully complements her ethereal and earthy vibes, on August 17. Sit back, enjoy some gummies, and relax at this unforgettable show.

Summer 2024 is set to be a memorable musical adventure for music lovers in Fort Collins. What are you waiting for? Snag tickets to these hype-worthy concerts now!