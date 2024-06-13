Poudre Valley REA Donates $52,000 to Local Students

$52,000 donated to local students through the PVREA College Scholarship Fund

Scholarships awarded to 28 high school seniors from the graduating class of 2024

Class of 2025 applications will become available this fall

Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) awarded $52,000 in continuing education scholarships to 28 local high school seniors.

“Empowering local high school seniors to pursue their educational dreams exemplifies the Poudre Valley difference in action,” expressed PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth.

“As their local community-focused electric cooperative,” Jeff emphasized, “we are dedicated to nurturing the potential of our youth, adding them to shape a brighter tomorrow.”

Scholarships are one of the many ways PVREA gives back and fosters learning within their local communities. Other PVREA community support initiatives include classroom grants, the Washington DC youth tour, youth leadership camp, student mentoring or internships, and electrical safety demonstrations.

More information about PVREA programs and services is found at www.pvrea.coop.

Facilitating education is one of the seven core principles upheld by all cooperatives. PVREA continually facilitates education and training for co-op members, employees, and board directors as well as informs the general public about the benefits of electric cooperatives.

More information about PVREA and the cooperative difference is found at www.pvrea.coop/the-co-op/.

PVREA College Scholarship Fund Details

$52,000 in total scholarships awarded each year

28 application-based scholarships available each year.

Individual scholarship amounts range from $500 to $2,000 dollars.

Scoring is based on three categories: academics, well-roundedness, and financial need.

Who can apply: High school seniors who have been accepted for admission at any accredited college, university, community college, or vocational school. Applicants must be dependents of a parent/guardian, or consumers themselves, who currently receive PVREA electric service.

How to apply: Submit an online application during the application period. Scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year will open in the fall of 2024.

Access more information about PVREA scholarships at

https://pvrea.coop/my-community/for-our-kids/scholarships/.

About PVREA

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving safe, reliable, efficient energy solutions with exceptional service at the lowest residential electric rate in Colorado.

The PVREA membership includes more than 55,000 homes and businesses across Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties in Northern Colorado. More information is available at www.pvrea.coop.