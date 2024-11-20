A Festive Weekend in Northern Colorado: Top 5 Events You Can’t Miss

By Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

Northern Colorado never fails to deliver a vibrant mix of events, and this weekend is no exception. From dazzling holiday lights to exciting sports and community celebrations, there’s something for everyone. Here’s my roundup of the top five must-attend events happening this weekend (November 23-24, 2024).

1. Winter Wonderlights LIVE in Loveland

The magic of the holiday season kicks off at the Winter Wonderlights LIVE event in Chapungu Sculpture Park. This dazzling light display is set to holiday music, creating a wonderland for families and friends alike. Add in live performances and a variety of vendors, and you’ve got a perfect evening out.

📍 Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park, Loveland

🕒 When: Saturday, November 23, 4:30 PM–9:00 PM

🔗 Learn more

2. Northern Colorado Bears vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Basketball Game

For sports fans, the Northern Colorado Bears will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley. There’s nothing like the excitement of live basketball, and this game promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Let’s show some local spirit and cheer for the Bears!

📍 Where: Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley

🕒 When: Saturday, November 23, 6:00 PM

🔗 Get tickets

3. Loveland Christmas Bazaar and Craft Show

Holiday shopping just got a whole lot more fun. The Loveland Christmas Bazaar is back, featuring over 60 vendors with handmade crafts, holiday decor, and unique gifts. It’s a great way to support local artisans while getting into the festive spirit.

📍 Where: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loveland

🕒 When: Saturday, November 23

🔗 More details

4. Fort Collins Thanksgiving Farmers Market

Looking for fresh produce or holiday treats? The Thanksgiving Farmers Market at Foothills Mall is your go-to spot. You’ll find everything from baked goods to seasonal produce, perfect for your Thanksgiving table or gifting needs.

📍 Where: Foothills Mall, Fort Collins

🕒 When: Saturday, November 23

🔗 Event info

5. Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Estes Park

Nothing says the holidays like a tree lighting ceremony. Join the Estes Park community to watch the town’s tree light up for the season. This annual event includes live music, holiday treats, and plenty of festive cheer.

📍 Where: Downtown Estes Park

🕒 When: Saturday, November 23, 3:30 PM–6:00 PM

🔗 Learn more

Whether you’re in the mood for twinkling lights, high-energy basketball, or a festive market, Northern Colorado has you covered. Make the most of your weekend by checking out one—or all—of these fantastic events. I hope to see you out there!