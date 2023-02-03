Project Self-Sufficiency Announces 2023 Fundraiser Featuring Keynote by Stephanie Land, Best Selling Author Whose Story Inspired Netflix’s MAID

Project Self-Sufficiency, a nonprofit organization that supports single parents throughout Larimer and Weld counties in their efforts to achieve economic independence while building and maintaining strong, healthy families, has announced its 2023 Bring the Power Social Event will be held on April 6, 2023, at The Hilton Fort Collins from 6 pm until 8 pm.

The event theme is ‘A Celebration of Tenacity’ and will feature a keynote by Stephanie Land, New York Times Bestselling Author of the Memoir “MAID: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive”, the basis of Netflix’s hit series, MAID, the memoir is a story of surviving domestic violence, long hours of gritty work, chasing dreams, and redefining the single mom narrative, and what makes a house a home.

The event, which serves as Project Self-Sufficiency’s largest annual fundraiser, will feature heavy hors-d’oeuvres, refreshments, a paddle raise, and a short program about the organization and its goals for the year 2023.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have so many donors and volunteers who believe in the work that our organization is doing, giving freely of their time, energy, and resources to ensure our mission is accomplished,” said Tracy Mead, Project Self-Sufficiency Chief Executive Officer. “The goal of this event is not only to raise money but also awareness about what it means to be a single parent in Colorado and how we as a community can support single parents and help them overcome the barriers that stand in their way of self-sufficiency.”

Early bird tickets are on sale and are $70 per person for an individual general admission ticket or $120 for a VIP ticket which includes a pre-event cocktail hour and a signed copy of “MAID: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.” Silver, Gold, and Platinum Event Sponsors receive premium seating and early access to an exclusive book signing with Stephanie Land before the event. In addition, the Presenting Sponsor receives “PRESENTED BY” recognition on all printed and digital materials and an opportunity to speak from the podium.

Early bird pricing ends on February 23, 2023, and tickets can be purchased online at BringThePower.org. Regular ticket pricing begins on February 24, 2023, and can be purchased up to the day of the event. However, tickets will be limited and are expected to sell out quickly.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to reach out to Daniela@bringthepower.org.

About Project Self-Sufficiency

Project Self-Sufficiency’s mission is to assist low-income, single parents in their efforts to achieve economic independence and become free from community and government assistance while building and maintaining strong, healthy families.

Through a growing body of research, Project Self-Sufficiency determined that one of the most promising pathways out of poverty includes access to higher education. The program grew beyond volunteer-driven mentorship and barrier removal to a formalized curriculum of career planning, support with adult education and training goals, and career placement.

Today, their program is offered to 126 families concurrently. Every day, Project Self-Sufficiency breaks new ground with single-parent families to access their self-power. Educational and career empowerment through 1:1 coaching, goal reinforcement, and significant support helps single parents cut through the stress and barriers to their success in order to empower their completely new life.

To learn more about the work that Project Self-Sufficiency is doing and how to get involved, visit BringThePower.org.