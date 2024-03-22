A Slice of Heaven: LaPorte Pizza Delivers Deliciousness in Every Bite

Nestled in the heart of LaPorte, LaPorte Pizza (3208 Co Rd 54G, Laporte) is a culinary gem that has been going for nearly 30 years.

Anyone who lives near LaPorte or on the West Side of Fort Collins knows this spot is worth the stop for locals (and visitors alike).

James Buck opened LaPorte Pizza in 1995. Most days, visitors still find James tossing dough, taking orders, and visiting customers smilingly.

The rustic decor and the aroma of freshly baked pizza instantly set the stage for a delightful meal.

As a fervent pizza enthusiast, I recently indulged in their calzone, which was nothing short of exceptional.

LaPorte Pizza boasts an impressive dough (made from scratch every day). The staff makes everything to order.

The first bite of my Hawaiin Calzone was a revelation. The crust was perfectly baked—crispy on the outside and piping hot on the inside. The toppings were generously stacked inside the dough fold, each contributing its distinct flavor profile to create a harmonious symphony of taste.

What stood out was the balance; every bite was a perfect marriage of cheese, sauce, and toppings, showcasing the skill and craftsmanship that goes into each calzone.

Aside from their delectable calzones, LaPorte Pizza offers various delectable appetizers, salads, and pasta dishes. Their signature Kraut Burger is one of the best I have had in Colorado. They only serve it on Wednesdays.

I couldn’t resist ordering the garlic bread with cheese. Served fresh, it was a delightful prelude to the main course, boasting a satisfying garlic butter flavor and a soft, pillowy texture.

In terms of service, LaPorte Pizza truly shines.

The food arrived promptly, hot and fresh from the oven, enhancing the overall dining experience.

As I savored the last bite of my calzone, I couldn’t help but appreciate the dedication to the quality and flavor that defines LaPorte Pizza.

Whether you’re a resident or just passing through the area, visiting this pizzeria is a must for any food lover.

LaPorte Pizza has undoubtedly earned its reputation as a culinary haven and meeting spot for locals in LaPorte.

To see their menu, order to go, or get more information, visit their website at laportespizzaco.com.