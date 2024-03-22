Man Arrested During Child Predator Operation 

A Commerce City man has been arrested for trying to buy sexual services from a child.

Last week, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted an operation targeting child predators. Investigators posed as underage sex workers in online forums and were contacted by dozens of men soliciting services. One man arrived at an agreed-upon location, where he was met by law enforcement.

Daniel Goodfield (DOB 12/22/87) was arrested on the following charges:

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Cybercrime – Soliciting/Attempt (F6)

Goodfield was booked into the Larimer County Jail and issued a $20,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

“Protecting children is our highest priority in public safety,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “Abusing or exploiting innocent victims is never acceptable. LCSO will always stand between children and those who want to harm them.”

These charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.