Adam Sandler Announces the I Missed You Tour at Blue Arena

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tickets are on sale Friday, November 17, at noon.

Recently, critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler announced The I Missed You Tour will stop at Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado, on December 4. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on Oct 12th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, making stops in Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, and Toronto. The announcement of this run follows the success of Adam Sandler LIVE sold-out shows earlier this year.

Tickets for The I Missed You Tour at Blue Arena will go on sale Friday, November 17, at noon MT. Tickets can be purchased at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at Blue Arena or at BlueFCUArena.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Blue Arena

The OVG360-managed Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, is a 6,800-seat multi-purpose venue that opened in September 2003 and is home to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. This multi-purpose facility can host concert settings in various capacities, including hockey, basketball, indoor football, family shows, rodeos, trade shows, and flexible set-ups to accommodate any event. Blue Arena, less than an hour’s drive from Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, has become the focal point for sports and entertainment in Northern Colorado.