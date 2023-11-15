Annual Windsor Wonderland Schedule of Activities Announced

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor welcomes Santa and hosts free, family fun at the annual Windsor Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is one of Windsor’s largest winter events, all made possible by our generous sponsors,” said Events Coordinator Lexie Spykstra. “Because of their help, our community gets to visit Santa, take a picture with him, enjoy hot chocolate, experience carriage rides and a reindeer petting zoo, watch live holiday performances, eat s’mores, and much more, all for free.”

Around sunset, the community is invited to gather in front of the Windsor History Museums’ historic Train Depot to enjoy caroling and the commencement of the lights.

The schedule of activities includes:

4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Music performances

4 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.- Smores, food trucks and Clearview Library Bookmobile

4:30 p.m.- Santa arrives on the Great Western Railway Train to greet attendees

4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.- Windsor Middle School choir performance

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.- Holiday Proclamation by Town of Windsor Mayor & Tree Lighting Ceremony

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.- Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Eating Contest. If interested in signing up, participants sign up at the Community Recreation Center at the food pantry donation table or meet staff members at the stage before 5 p.m. There will be 2 age groups to participate in: 15 and younger and 16 and older.

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.- Complimentary photos with Santa, carriage rides and inflatables. Attendees must be in line to take photos with Santa by 7:30 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Holiday performances by various bands playing classic Christmas songs.

Windsor Wonderland is a community tradition that celebrates and shares gratitude by supporting local families in need. As part of that support, the Windsor Community Recreation Center is partnering with the Windsor Severance Food Pantry and accepting donations of packaged, non-perishable food items to help families in need during the holiday. The donations can be dropped off at 250 N. 11th St. from now through noon on Friday, Dec. 1.

For each donated item, the name of the donor will be entered into a drawing to receive a VIP Experience at Windsor Wonderland, which includes cookies and one-on-one cocoa with Santa and a private tour of the train, courtesy of Great Western Railway. This year FCI Constructors, Inc., Windsor Wonderland Food Drive Sponsor, will also be gifting a gift basket to the winning family. One family will be drawn as the winner. On Dec. 1 at noon, the winner will be contacted via phone. The winner must be available to attend the Windsor Wonderland event to claim their prize. If the winner is not available, a second drawing will occur.

“This is more than a traditional festival,” said Spykstra. “This event allows our community to come together and enjoy an annual holiday tradition while also giving them the opportunity to pay it forward to families in need through our partnerships with the Windsor Severance Food Pantry.”

Windsor Wonderland is sponsored in part by Great Western Railway, Mail N Copy, State Farm Insurance- Heidi Washburn, ReMax Alliance, Associates in Family Medicine Village Medical, FCI Constructors, and many more.

Learn more about Windsor Wonderland and other Town of Windsor events at recreationliveshere.com.