Afterword: Ringo and His Gang

Edgar Winter 2023 (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

 

Ringo Starr brought his rock hit oldies show to the Bellco Theatre in Denver on June 6. Band members got to play their best representing Toto, Average White Band, Men At Work plus Edgar Winter. Mix in a fistful of Beatles and solo hits and you have a superstar show for multiple generations.

All Starrs front line- Lukather, Starr, Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart, Hay 2023 (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Presented in a generous 2 ½ hour package, great moments included Winter’s “Free Ride” and “Frankenstein”. On vocals, keys and sax, Winter also served as an energizing spark plug for the band, even dusting off Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” in honor of his late brother.

Men At Work’s Colin Hay 2023 (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

At 82, Starr still trots on stage, does his bit as a vocalist and ringleader, and plays behind the drum kit. Of course, the evening ended with “With a Little Help from my Friends.”

Toto’s Steve Lukather, Warren Ham and Ringo Starr 2023 (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

Ringo Starr 2023 (Photo by Tim Van Schmidt)

