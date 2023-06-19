Afterword: Ringo and His Gang

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

Ringo Starr brought his rock hit oldies show to the Bellco Theatre in Denver on June 6. Band members got to play their best representing Toto, Average White Band, Men At Work plus Edgar Winter. Mix in a fistful of Beatles and solo hits and you have a superstar show for multiple generations.

Presented in a generous 2 ½ hour package, great moments included Winter’s “Free Ride” and “Frankenstein”. On vocals, keys and sax, Winter also served as an energizing spark plug for the band, even dusting off Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” in honor of his late brother.

At 82, Starr still trots on stage, does his bit as a vocalist and ringleader, and plays behind the drum kit. Of course, the evening ended with “With a Little Help from my Friends.”

