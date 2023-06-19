Qualified Listeners Receives Grant

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, was awarded a $5,000 grant from Premier Member’s Credit Union at their first annual Celebration of Giving Event on May 15th. Qualified Listeners was one of five nonprofits selected from 40 applicants.

The funds will go toward helping Veterans who need assistance and to help them find more peace in their lives.

For more information visit www.QualifiedListeners.org