Authors/Artists Potpourri, A Celebration of the Fantastical Through Art and Words

Come speak with authors and artists about their journeys and experience their works firsthand. Music will be provided by Pirate Radio. Ample parking is available just minutes from Fort Collins.

Authors and artists in attendance include:

Brian Carroll, author of William O. Collins, From the Mayflower to the Rockies with Stops in Between, and talented wood sculptor of avian forms.

Pat vialpando Dice, painter specializing in visual stories that explore the full range of human emotions and spirituality.

Elisabeth Ervin-Blankenheim PhD, geologist, educator and author of Song of the Earth.

Rebecca Gordon, artist of fanciful animal forms whose art has appeared on the cover of Discover Fort Collins.

Don Hunter, artist and research scientist who has studied the snow leopards of Central Asia.

Ross Meier, local self-taught artist specializing in portraits, fantasy realms, molding clay for adding three dimensional effects to his canvases.

Joseph Osmann, artist with a BFA from Penn State and the Slade School of Fine Arts who creates amazing dreamscapes and vibrant collages.

Sue Sutton, radio personality at Pirate Radio 93.5 FM and creator of whimsical wall art from repurposed materials.

Gary Raham, author, illustrator and journalist. Raham will be celebrating his most recent science fiction title, Not Quite Dead Geniuses at Large on an Angry Planet, and displaying some of his imaginative, science-inspired art.

March 1, 2024, Part of the 1st Friday Art Walk

5:30-7:30 pm, Northern Colorado Artist Community (NOCOAC)

3101 Kintzley Ct., Unite A, LaPorte Colorado, across from Sanderosa Art Gallery

Call 970.818.8928, Sanderosa Art Gallery with questions.