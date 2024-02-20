Construction on Loveland Resource Center Sewer Line Complete

A late January indoor sewage line collapse disrupted operations at the Loveland Resource Center, 137 N. Lincoln Ave., leaving the homeless shelter without a working bathroom, running water, or laundry facilities. On Monday, Feb. 12, just four weeks later, crews completed repairs, returning the shelter to entire operations.

Due to the nature of the repair and the lack of running water, the City of Loveland staff worked hard to maintain services for those in need. “Our goal was to minimize disruption to shelter guests and the community,” said Shelter Program manager Dylin Cruz.

The Community Kitchen continued to provide weekday breakfast, and people could access select support services, mail, and lockers at the center.

Water to the facility was turned off, both bathrooms were dismantled, laundry machines were disconnected, shower and sink faucets were removed, a deep trench lined the floor, and drywall had to be removed. During construction, the City of Loveland’s facilities team provided temporary portable outdoor toilets and a portable sink.

Now that construction on the sewer line is complete, the LRC will resume normal operations, and the contractor will remove the final Port-a-Let. The South Railroad Facility, 300 S. Railroad Ave., used as a temporary day shelter, will return to its intended use as an overnight shelter.

“Electricians completed the electrical wiring for the water heater yesterday,” said Cruz. “We’re grateful for the continued support of our community, our non-profit partners, and the support of our City of Loveland colleagues, and we’re thankful that we can resume our normal operations.”

For more information about Loveland’s response to homelessness, visit lovgov.org/homelessness.