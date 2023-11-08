Avery House to Host Holiday Open House & Boutique

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Celebrate a Victorian Christmas at the FREE admission, Holiday Open House, and Boutique on Saturday, December 9th, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 10th, from 1-4 p.m.

The 1879 Avery House will be open for tours with FREE admission while “Avery’s Attic”, the holiday boutique, is simultaneously open for shopping in the historic Carriage House at 108 N. Meldrum St., located directly behind The Avery House.

Gift items in the boutique range in price from 50 cents to $50. Shop for delicious homemade English toffee, jams, and cookies. Also, antique needleworks, holiday decor and ornaments, aprons, Ravenna capes, Poudre Landmarks memberships, and much more.

Santa will be available to listen to wish lists and take photos inside The Avery House on Saturday, December 9, from noon to 2 p.m. and on Sunday, December 10, from 2 to 4 p.m.