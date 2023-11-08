Former Loveland Officer Arrested for Multiple Felonies 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A former Loveland Police officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting a teen while on duty.

In late October 2023, the Loveland Police Department received a report of an assault by one of their officers several months prior. LPD immediately contacted the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and requested that LCSO investigate the case to avoid any conflict of interest. After conducting interviews and gathering digital evidence, investigators identified the suspect as Loveland patrol officer Dylan Miller (DOB 8/29/95).

Investigators determined that Miller initially contacted the female victim and several other people during a traffic stop in late July. The victim said that several days later, she and another person were in a Loveland park after hours. Miller contacted them and told the other person to leave. The victim said Miller made her walk to a secluded area away from the street and then sexually assaulted her.

Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a warrant for Miller’s arrest, and he was arrested on November 6. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

First Degree Kidnapping (F2)

Sex Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (F3)

Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer (F3)

Sex Assault (F6)

Official Oppression (M1)

First Degree Official Misconduct (M2)

“I spent years investigating crimes against children. These are difficult cases for everyone, most of all for victims and their families,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “I appreciate the quick action that Loveland Police detectives took to involve our investigators and the District Attorney’s Office to support the victim, seek justice, and prevent future harm.”

Miller was hired as a Loveland Police Officer on May 20, 2022, and terminated on November 6, 2022. Prior to that, he worked for the Durango Police Department from September 2020 to May 2022. Investigators are concerned that additional victims may exist.

A booking photo is attached. Anyone with information about unreported inappropriate conduct or abuse involving this suspect is encouraged to contact Investigative Sgt. Rita Servin at 970-498-5513. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.