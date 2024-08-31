Bas Bleu Theatre Company to Present Inaugural Season Production “The School for Lies”

Bas Bleu Theatre Company of Fort Collins has announced the first mainstage production of its 32nd Season: the wickedly funny THE SCHOOL FOR LIES, a sweet and saucy farce by Tony-nominated playwright David Ives.

Famed comic playwright Moliere meets his match in this rollicking, contemporary adaptation of his classic farce, THE MISANTHROPE. The result is a combination Baroque reality show and deliciously off-color tribute featuring a gaggle of glamorous gossiping goofballs, glittering contemporary couplets, and underneath it, all the throbbing heart of a true love story.

As the beautiful young widow Celimene, so known for her satiric tongue that she is being sued for it, meets Frank, a traveler from England known for his own acid utterances, they match each other barb for barb amidst a world of shallow suitors, and with the help of a few well placed lies – they learn how to love.

Brimming with wit, humor, and outrageous gags, THE SCHOOL FOR LIES cast includes several Bas Bleu favorites, with Jeffrey Bigger as Frank, the ultimate crank and Julia Jones as the vivacious and alluring Celimene.

Also featured are Elisabeth Sells as Eliante, outwardly sweet but inwardly a seething pool of passion, with Brett Schreiber as Philante, “My equanimity keeps me abob” navigating a raging river of rumor, hearsay, and scandalous suggestions, plus a band of bogus beaus, furious frenemies, and the most put upon butler in theatrical history.

The production is directed by Steve Keim, who helmed last season’s riotously over- the- top comedy ACT A LADY, working again with amazingly inventive costume designer, Terri Gerrard.

Rounding out the production team are the always creative award-winning designers Brian Miller on set and Grant Putney on lights and ingenious sound design by Bryce Effenbeck firing up a genre bending mix of rococo rock and roll.

Called “A deliciously high verbal souffle…passionate and beguilingly silly” by The New York Times and “Outrageous..prime-time rhyme time” by The Washington Post, THE SCHOOL FOR LIES will be presented September 20th through October 13th at Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street in Fort Collins. Performances begin on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and at 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinees.

Tickets: $30/adult, $25/senior, $8/student, $6/Low income (please contact the box office for details about this rate)

There will be a Pay-What-You-Will/preview performance on Friday, September 20th with no reservation necessary. (First come, first serve).

Tickets can be purchased at basbleu.org or by calling or visiting the Box Office Wednesday-Saturday 1pm-6pm at 970-498-8949.

For more information visit basbleu.org.