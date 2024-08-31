Homeless Solutions Community Update to Introduce Rapid Rehousing Team

The City of Greeley’s Housing and Homeless Solutions Departments will host their third community update for 2024 from 5:30-7 p.m. on September 12, at the Atlas Theatre, 709 16th Street, located inside John Galt Coffee Company.

During the event, attendees will:

Receive an update on the city’s homelessness initiative from the Foundation and Outreach teams.

Learn about and meet the new Rapid Rehousing team and its priorities in the community.

Engage in round table discussions with case managers.

Officials request residents RSVP to attend by September 9 at bit.ly/ HomelessSolutionsRapidHousing. Light refreshments will be provided.

“We are thrilled to share the work our Rapid Rehousing Team has accomplished over the past three months,” said Homeless Solutions Director Mandy Shreve. “It’s of significant importance for us to keep Greeley residents informed and allow for questions and feedback, so we hope to see everyone there on September 12.”

For those unable to attend, a recorded video of the presentation will be available on the city’s Speak Up Greeley website after October 1.

For more information about the city’s efforts to address homelessness, visit greeleygov.com/ homelessandhousingservices. Share thoughts on homelessness in Greeley at SpeakUpGreeley.com.