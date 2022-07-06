Bas Bleu Theatre Invites You to “An Evening in Paris”

Bas Bleu Theatre Company hosts an annual fundraising event with proceeds going towards producing the high-quality, thought-provoking plays which Bas Bleu has been performing for 30 years in Northern Colorado.

Bas Bleu Theatre Company will host its annual fundraiser, An Evening in Paris, on Saturday, July 23 at The Windsong Estate Event Center on Hwy 14, just east of I-25. The celebration comes as Bas Bleu Theatre prepares to launch its 30th season in September.

The event will take guests on a stroll through Parisian streets and will include hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants Bistro Nautile and La Creperie & French Bakery, a silent auction, dessert auction, and entertainment from mimes, jugglers, accordionist, Martin Limbird, and more.

“When Bas Bleu opened in 1992, we were encouraged and delighted that people who initially came out of curiosity, came back and were intrigued enough to learn about, support, and appreciate our offerings. Today, Bas Bleu plays a key role in the cultural and economic development of our community. Theater is a magical place that fires the imagination. It is a celebration of life and man’s capacity. It is a place where audiences can come together to share their tears, laughter, ideas, and compassion; to have common bonding experiences that elevate and present values central to our pluralistic way of life. We are thrilled to be celebrating our 30th birthday and look forward to many more years of storytelling on the Tom Sutherland Stage of our permanent home, the historic Giddings Building, on the corner of Pine and Willow in the burgeoning Fort Collins River District. Please join us as we celebrate this milestone,” said Wendy Ishii, co-founder and artistic director.

The event, An Evening in Paris, will take place on Saturday, July 23 from 6-9 pm. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online at www.basbleu.org or by calling 970-498-8949.

Bas Bleu has been a community leader in initiating and fostering collaborative projects with local, regional, national, and international arts, civic and educational organizations, thus broadening its audience, strengthening our product, and growing the economy. As a non-profit organization, Bas Bleu’s goal is to create a dynamic relationship and actively engage the members of the community. Bas Bleu’s patrons and practitioners truly feel a sense of ownership, participation, and pride in the theatre, and that has led to a strong emotional, artistic, and financial investment in its sustainability.